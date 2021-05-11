Virginia Mary Hanson Jensen
Virginia Mary Hanson Jensen, 92, of Missoula, passed away on May 3, 2021. Born September 30, 1928, in DeBorgia, MT, to William and Sadie Hanson, Virginia's family included older sister Marion and younger brother William. She attended school in Wallace before moving to Missoula to attend nursing school at St. Patrick's Hospital. Virginia married James Haviland Jensen in Coeur d'Alene, ID, on September 15, 1948. Their son, John Michael Jensen was born September 14, 1949. Virginia and James celebrated 54 years of marriage until his death in 2002.
Virginia attended the University of Montana and received her B.A. in Education. She began her teaching career at Central Elementary. She later taught at Roosevelt and Paxson grade schools. She loved her first graders and retired after 35 years of educating several generations of Missoula school children. Virginia loved being a teacher and said, “I had one son, but I was mother to over 800 students in my life.”
Two special memories from her career include traveling to Australia with fellow teachers for continuing education, and being named by a Presidential Scholarship recipient as the teacher who had the most influence in her life. Upon her retirement, Virginia was written up in the Missoulian in 1996: “Virginia Jensen, who is retiring this year, says being recognized as a distinguished teacher of a Presidential Scholar is the best closure she could have for her career.”
Virginia loved traveling the backroads of Montana and nearby states with her traveling companions -- her brother Bill, and her son Mike. They also enjoyed family reunions on the Pacific Coast.
After retirement, her hobbies included time with her former teachers, The Paxson Pals, and her Book Club friends. A voracious lifelong reader, Virginia enjoyed discussing books, and spent many happy days reading on the shores of Lake Inez at their cabin.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband and many other family members. She is survived by her son, J. Michael Jensen, of Missoula; step-daughter, Marcia Helene Jensen-Middlebrook (John) of Missoula; brother-in-law, Dale Jensen of Lacey, WA; niece, Helvi Smith of Forest Grove, OR; nephew, John Hanson of Townsend, MT; and great niece and good friend, Mikki Odyk of Missoula. She is survived by other nieces and nephews and extended family members.i MAY
Special thanks to all of her Paxson Pals and her Book Club members for their love and support. Her Forever Friends -- Patricia Nichols-Holkup, Denise Guliani, and Linda Anderson, made her days with their visits, phone calls, meals, and no-matter-what friendship.
A future celebration of Virginia's life will be announced. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.