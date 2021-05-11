Virginia Mary Hanson Jensen

Virginia Mary Hanson Jensen, 92, of Missoula, passed away on May 3, 2021. Born September 30, 1928, in DeBorgia, MT, to William and Sadie Hanson, Virginia's family included older sister Marion and younger brother William. She attended school in Wallace before moving to Missoula to attend nursing school at St. Patrick's Hospital. Virginia married James Haviland Jensen in Coeur d'Alene, ID, on September 15, 1948. Their son, John Michael Jensen was born September 14, 1949. Virginia and James celebrated 54 years of marriage until his death in 2002.

Virginia attended the University of Montana and received her B.A. in Education. She began her teaching career at Central Elementary. She later taught at Roosevelt and Paxson grade schools. She loved her first graders and retired after 35 years of educating several generations of Missoula school children. Virginia loved being a teacher and said, “I had one son, but I was mother to over 800 students in my life.”