MISSOULA — Virginia (Ginny) Knapp Thane joined her husband and best friend Jeremy on Aug. 8, 2019. Ginny loved to entertain with her sly wit, whether over a cup of coffee or at a formal dinner dance. She inspired many with her philanthropic work, creating educational opportunities for young women through PEO, supporting a loving home for men with developmental disabilities at Rockmont Home, and nurturing the local visual arts community by helping establish the Missoula Arts Museum, to name just a few. Her bridge game was almost as legendary as her sense of style.
Born Nov. 22, 1925, to Kenneth and Stella Knapp in Garrison, North Dakota, Ginny moved to Missoula in 1945 to complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration. After graduation she worked in the UM Athletic Dept. before marrying Jeremy on July 10, 1946. During their 70 years together Ginny and Jerry enjoyed entertaining, skiing, golfing and traveling together. Every morning Ginny walked from her home on Hillcrest Loop to the NP Railroad Depot and back in 15 minutes while her family slept. In the summer she’d slalom water ski on Flathead Lake before they awoke. No one knows who drove the boat.
Ginny is survived by myriad wonderful friends, three of her four sons; Tim (Michelle), Brien (Janet), Tom (Kia); two grandchildren and their families, Levi (Shannon) Thane, Anna Thane (Jesse); two great-grandchildren Quentin and Ezza Rose Thane; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Jerry and Michael, their eldest son, preceded her in death.
A Mass and celebration of Ginny’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Anthony’s Church with a lunch reception. Ginny’s ashes will be laid to rest with Jeremy at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery following the reception. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the American Cancer Society.