Vivian Beulah Sularz (Gregory)

Vivian Beulah Sularz (Gregory) passed peacefully at home on January 14, 2023 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was a deeply loved mother, wife, grammy, and friend, known for her gentle spirit, forthright attitude, and healing hands. She is flying with angels today, leaving behind the legacy of a life well lived filled with love, purpose, integrity, and compassion. She always said "everything will be alright in the end, if it's not alright, it's not the end", and so we live on remembering her strength and selfless love until our souls meet again.

Vivian was born on September 12, 1951 in Billings MT, to Ida Katherine (Moe) and Wallace Creed Gregory. As an only child, she spent her childhood first in Poplar, MT, and then later on a dairy farm in Ronan. She spent much of her time with her grandparents who instilled a strong work ethic at a very young age. Her eyes always twinkled when she talked about the simple pleasures of the farm, and her love of animals and nature began very early and carried throughout her life.

In her teens, she moved to East Missoula and attended Hellgate High School (class of 1969). She loved riding horses and reading books. Following in her mother's footsteps, she attended nursing school at Montana State University and graduated in 1973. She met her husband, Ken Sularz, in Missoula and after a short stint in Seattle, they returned to Missoula where they were married on September 20, 1974 and began building a life together.

She became a Sister of Providence in 1976, joining St. Patrick Hospital for what would be her entire nursing career, working her way through different departments before landing in the PACU where she worked as the Clinical Manager. She retired after 42 years of faithful service as a cherished nurse and mentor. Her hands touched many, and she brought an unmatched work ethic and enthusiasm to the profession. She was a leader, adapting and navigating through many changes in management and technology, but always returning to the root of care, which was guided by her compassionate, healing hands.

She was a busy, working wife and mother, balancing the challenges of raising three children. She gave selflessly to her family and the number of different hats she wore over the years is still astounding many years later. Despite all of the juggling, the one thing that remained constant was her garden, following the natural cycle of planting, weeding, and harvesting; everything revolved around garden activities, and usually way too much zucchini.

She loved hosting large dinners with family and friends and although often the quietest at the table, she commanded the most respect. Until her last days, what Viv said, was what Viv got. She had a silent strength and resolve that people listened to, and although she often came across with a stubborn, hard exterior, she had an incredibly soft, humble heart and loved nothing more than having a full table of people to feed. There was always room at her table for one more plate.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband exploring the backroads of Montana, diving into Montana history, finding treasures in second-hand stores along the way, and of course always with three or four books within arm's reach. Although inherently introverted, she befriended many in seemingly random places, always looking for a common thread for conversation which may have been eastern medicine, spirituality, gardening, or being a grammy. Her grandsons, Henry and Winston, brought out a special softness in her and she loved her role from day one. They especially loved taking trips to the Bison Range and spending hours in the garden.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Emil and Begga Moe, mother and father, Ida and Wally Gregory, aunt and namesake Vivian Johnson, uncle Percy Moe, and mother and father-in-law, Pat and John Sularz.

She is survived by her husband Ken, three children, Greg (Kerri), Brandy, and Ben, two beloved grandsons Henry and Winston, and her cousins Lori Johnson, Lovella Torp, Percy Moe, and Ida Pat Sodders, their children, and grandchildren, and her brother-in-law Bob Sularz (Bonnie).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Bison Range.