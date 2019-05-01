{{featured_button_text}}

PABLO — Vivian F. Aylesworth passed away Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 87. A memorial service is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Pablo Christian Church, 35890 Clairmont Rd., east of Pablo.

