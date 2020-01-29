MISSOULA — Vivian Laura Pecarich, 89, of Missoula passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in her home, at The Springs. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Buffalo, Minnesota to Raymond and Florence Yantes. She graduated from high school in Delano, Minnesota and in 1951 graduated with an associate degree in nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Doctor’s offices and hospitals in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Richmond, Virginia; Denver, Colorado, and Glasgow, Montana, before retiring from the Western Montana Clinic in 1992 after 15 and ½ years as head nurse in Pediatrics. She later volunteered at St. Patrick Hospital for 14 years.
In 1959, she married Tom Ash in Minnesota. They were later divorced.
On Aug. 20, 1983 she married Mike Pecarich in Coeur’d Alene, Idaho. Their marriage was later blessed by the Catholic Church in a private ceremony with Father Ed Stupca. They have been members of St. Anthony Parish since that time. She was also a member of St. Anthony Altar Society.
Vivian and Mike were avid Grizzly supporters, loved to travel, golf, and take long walks. They had spent winters in Arizona from 1992 to 2004. They enjoyed several cruises, and trips to Italy as well as Croatia.
Mike supported and cared for Vivian throughout her illness. He was by her side at the time of her death.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband Mike, daughters, Janet (Pat) Fitzpatrick, Peggy Ash, and sister Joan (Pete) Freeman. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jonathan (Carroll) and Rachel (Stephen) Bussey, stepdaughter Leslie (Tom) Andre.
She was preceded in death by an infant son William Kevin Ash, Parents Raymond and Florence Yantes, and brother Joe Yantes.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Vivian’s family would like to thank Partner’s with Hospice, Dr. J. Michael Caldwell, Dr. Linda Ries, and the staff at The Springs who cared for our favorite nurse.