Vivian Louise Milch

MISSOULA — Vivian Louise Milch, 93, passed away in Missoula April 20, 2023.

Vivian was born in Great Falls, Montana on March 12, 1930, to Edith Leone Ulrich Westdal and Alvin Theodore Westdal. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. She attended Montana State College where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After a year of college, she took a job at the General Adjustment Bureau, working long hours processing claims at natural disaster sites in the Southeast. She married William Milch on October 23, 1954. Together they traveled as they worked for GAB. They returned to Great Falls, where William worked for Prudential Insurance. They had 3 children, Michael, Kevin and Lisa. In 1970, the family moved to Missoula where she took a job in 1973 for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. She was a valuable employee, and greatly enjoyed her family of coworkers. She retired in 2000.

Vivian enjoyed cooking, baking and her dogs, but her true enjoyment was her grandchildren and being able to spend time with them.

She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, contributing tomato aspic and cookies to the yearly Scandinavian dinners, and sewing in the quilting group. She was a member of the DAR, where she volunteered at Naturalization ceremonies, providing homemade egg salad sandwiches and cookies to celebrate and congratulate the new citizens.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Herbert Charles Westdal; sister Lois Jeanne Ukrainetz and her granddaughter Shannon Milch. She is survived by two sons, Michael Milch (Ann) of Missoula, Kevin Milch (Lori) of Larned, Kansas; daughter Lisa Milch of Missoula; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00, at Immanuel Lutheran in Missoula, Church, Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner officiating. Visitation will be from 10 until 10:45 AM at the church

Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls at a later date.

Memorials or donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or The Montana State Parks Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.