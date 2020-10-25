MISSOULA — Vivian Viche, 102, of Missoula died Oct. 9, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 14, 1918 in Missoula to Rupert and Rosa Wagerer and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1937.

On Aug. 26, 1940 she married Emil Viche in Las Vegas, Nevada. She began her career working form Western Union in Las Vegas and retired from Western Union while living in Missoula.

She enjoyed gardening, dancing and travelling.

She is preceded in death by her husband Emil Viche in 2010, two sisters and one brother.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Garden City Funeral Home assisted with these arrangements.