STEVENSVILLE — Voyd Lewis Zundel, 95, of Stevensville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at The Living Centre. Voyd was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Malad, Idaho, to Dwight Hall and Violet Elizabeth (Lewis) Zundel.
Voyd served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was honorably discharged.
He went to Idaho State University studying mechanics for three years. He was married to Euleta Jensen on March 21, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Voyd enjoyed fishing, hiking and hunting when he was younger. He loved football, especially the Montana Grizzlies. He served for many years as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, all in infancy, other brothers, Dwight, Earland (and his wife, Anna Mae) and Reed. He is survived by his wife, Euleta; brother Wayne; sister, Elaine (Larry) Nelson; sisters-in-law, Betty Zundel and JoAnn Zundel; three children, Randy, Cindy and Rick.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at 12 noon in the Relief Society Room at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stevensville. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will follow the church service at Maplewood Cemetery. A reception will follow back at the church. Pallbearers will be Dennis Thurston, Elton Zundel, Ken Zundel, Wayne Zundel, Dave Long and Lance Hagen. The family suggests that any memorial donations in Voyd’s name may be made to his daughter, Cindy Hagen. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.