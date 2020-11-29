 Skip to main content
Wade Lance Rice

Wade Lance Rice

Rice

Rice

MISSOULA - Wade Lance Rice, too early at 45 years.

Wade was born and raised in Missoula and leaves behind a large loving family. Despite being born and living without the ability to walk, he has left footprints on the hearts of all who knew him. Outgoing, gentle, loving, and above all the kindest soul to have graced our lives, Wade will never be far from our hearts as his journey to everlasting peace has relieved him of a life of suffering from which he has not shown. The first to offer assistance and the last to accept, his charity and strength in the face of adversity was his greatest gift to us and one that God will not let go unrewarded to His fullest.

