HAMILTON — Wallace Leroy (Wally) Atkinson, 91, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 8, 1927, in Belt to Wallace Stewart Atkinson and Wonita Munden Atkinson.
Wally is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette; children, Carol Andersen (Kris Anderson), Cheryl Terry (Golden), Cleo Klepzig (Casey), Tim Atkinson (Morgan Taylor) and Janet Wimmer (Tom); 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, Julia Marples (Chuck), Linda Bookout and nephew Ronald Hyvonen and their families.
"Well done Wally, a life well lived."
Funeral services will be March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Deer Lodge.