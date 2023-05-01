Wally moved to the Bitterroot Valley in 1957 and made it his permanent home where he met and married his sweetheart of 56 years, Donna Higgins. He was a true entrepreneur and pursued many avenues of agriculture and business ‘s to include owning a restaurant, bar, grocery store, stock cow operations, trading cattle, land trading, establishing Hamilton Packing Co, along with keeping the livestock auction rings rolling from Jerome/Shoshone Idaho to Missoula and Butte for many years. He always seemed to find himself in a line of work that was feeding the community, Wally supported his kid's sporting events, 4-H and truly loved his community. Wally was a businessman that was always true to his word and knew the value of hard work and dedication. He always said that if you got in a hole, you could always work hard and try something else to get out, but should never consider yourself “stuck”. He valued time spent with all his family, teaching them many valuable lessons in life that he had endured. Wally enjoyed his several gardens and fruit trees, along with sharing the produce with all his family and many people in the community. He always said, “I'll have plenty for everyone!”, and he made sure he did. He loved to fish and hunt and was always in on a card game. If there was an auction sale going on you could be sure he was there getting a good deal. Every day was a new adventure for Wally, as he would say, “you can't be afraid of life”.