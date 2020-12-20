ATHENS, Georgia — Walter Bruce McRae passed away at home on Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Jordan to Jack and Mary (Kerr) McRae and spent his early years on his family's sheep ranch. He and his twin sister Jackcee were the youngest of eight siblings. Both of his parents passed away when he was a child, after which he and the other three youngest siblings were supported and cared for by their older brothers and sisters. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1965 with a degree in chemistry. He also attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, from 1958 through 1961. While a student at the University of Montana, he worked as a night orderly at St. Patrick Hospital where he met his future wife and life partner, Jacqueline (Jackie) Louise Wheeler. Knowing that blue was Jackie's favorite color, Walter would find white flowers and dye them blue for her. They were married in 1965 in St. Ignatius.
Walter was awarded his doctoral degree in physical chemistry in June of 1971 from the University of Washington, and accepted a postdoctoral appointment at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. Following his postdoctoral training, he worked as an entry level programmer with the computing center at the University of Georgia. He remained with this organization for the balance of his professional career, retiring in 2000 as the associate provost for computing and networking and chief information officer at the University of Georgia.
Walter and Jackie raised three children and he was an active and involved grandfather, or "PaPa," to his three grandsons. Although he lived in Athens for nearly 50 years, during which time he developed numerous lasting friendships, Walter always considered Montana home and made frequent trips back. His upbringing in remote eastern Montana ensured he could fix anything, and he was known for always being willing to lend a tool, advice and assistance. He was also accomplished in his wood turning, furniture building and gardening skills. He was a lifelong student and well-versed in history and politics. He encouraged his children and countless nieces, nephews and others in their educational and professional endeavors, and was considered a mentor by many. After retirement, Walter developed an avid interest in genealogy and enjoyed researching his and others' family histories. His detailed books of family relations and stories will long continue to be referenced and cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Charles, Catherine, Mary, John and Robert. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jackie; sons David (Leigh) McRae and Eric (Stephanie) McRae and daughter Aimee (John) McRae-Clark; grandsons Chandler (Justice) McRae, Ian Clark and Seth Clark; and siblings George McRae and Jackcee Anderson. His knowledge, guidance and humor will also be missed by his large extended family. Walter enjoyed good food and red wine, particularly when it was shared with family and friends.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Foodbank of Northeast Georgia (foodbanknega.org/) or your local organization. A celebration of his life will be held in Montana at a later time.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
