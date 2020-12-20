ATHENS, Georgia — Walter Bruce McRae passed away at home on Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Jordan to Jack and Mary (Kerr) McRae and spent his early years on his family's sheep ranch. He and his twin sister Jackcee were the youngest of eight siblings. Both of his parents passed away when he was a child, after which he and the other three youngest siblings were supported and cared for by their older brothers and sisters. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1965 with a degree in chemistry. He also attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, from 1958 through 1961. While a student at the University of Montana, he worked as a night orderly at St. Patrick Hospital where he met his future wife and life partner, Jacqueline (Jackie) Louise Wheeler. Knowing that blue was Jackie's favorite color, Walter would find white flowers and dye them blue for her. They were married in 1965 in St. Ignatius.