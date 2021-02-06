Walter Clark
Walt Clark, aged 79, passed away peacefully, at his home, on January 20, 2021.
He was born in Missoula, Montana in 1941 to Robert (Bob) and Ann Clark. He attended both parochial and public school, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1959. Walt enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving for four years, where he made lifelong friendships.
Upon his return, he met and fell in love with Cathy of Whitefish, Montana. They were married in 1966. Walt attended University of Montana and Northern Montana College earning both a bachelor's degree in Vo-Tech education and a master's degree in education administration.
Walt dedicated his life to enriching the lives of students in Hardin, MT as a teacher of auto mechanics, wood working and welding and then as a principal in Thompson Falls, MT; Metlakatla, AK; Sitka, Ak and Polson, MT. As an educator, he earned numerous awards on both the state and national level for the programs he implemented at his schools. These include but are not limited to the Milken Educator's Award for the state of Alaska and the School Administrator Award issued by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Walt was always up for a challenge, whether in the role of teacher, administrator, dad or grandfather. It could be building or fixing things, helping his children or grandchildren with a school project or any other grand plan that he or they concocted. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in the garage. Mostly, he enjoyed time with his family and he adored all of his grandchildren. Walt made a difference; he made this world a better place. He is the best man we have ever known. We will miss his quick wit and mischievous smile. He was our rock. He is in our hearts and he will forever be our hero.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Irlbeck of Wake Forest NC, who passed fall of 2020, and by his loyal dog, Tucker.
Survivors include his wife Cathy, Missoula; daughters Peggy Reely, Missoula and Judy and her husband Michael Swiger Portland, OR; grandchildren Evan and Anna Reely and Trystan and Kailey Swiger; sister Janet and her husband Art Davison, Missoula; brother-in-law Bill Irlbeck, Wake Forest NC; including many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be laid to rest at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held this summer; details will be forthcoming. Anyone wishing to attend, please reach out to family members with your contact information so we can add you to our contact list. There will be more family memories posted on Garden City Funeral Home's website.