Walter Clark

Walt Clark, aged 79, passed away peacefully, at his home, on January 20, 2021.

He was born in Missoula, Montana in 1941 to Robert (Bob) and Ann Clark. He attended both parochial and public school, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1959. Walt enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving for four years, where he made lifelong friendships.

Upon his return, he met and fell in love with Cathy of Whitefish, Montana. They were married in 1966. Walt attended University of Montana and Northern Montana College earning both a bachelor's degree in Vo-Tech education and a master's degree in education administration.

Walt dedicated his life to enriching the lives of students in Hardin, MT as a teacher of auto mechanics, wood working and welding and then as a principal in Thompson Falls, MT; Metlakatla, AK; Sitka, Ak and Polson, MT. As an educator, he earned numerous awards on both the state and national level for the programs he implemented at his schools. These include but are not limited to the Milken Educator's Award for the state of Alaska and the School Administrator Award issued by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.