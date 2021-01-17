FLORENCE - The world lost an irreplaceable Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and dear Friend on Jan. 10, 2021, when Walter Duane Osborne of Florence passed peacefully at age 64 after a brief but valiant fight with COVID-19. Just as he was throughout his life, Walt was surrounded by his loving family.
Walt was born to Erslel (Zeke) and MaryAnne Osborne on January 31, 1956, in Prineville, Oregon. After graduating from nearby Mt. Vernon High School in 1974, he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for 5 years.
In April 1979, he married Marie Osborne and had two children: Kraig and Megan. In 2014, he married for the second time; Loreen Osborne and her four children all loved Walt deeply and were cherished by him in return. After Loreen’s passing, Walt again found room in his heart for a great love, and in December 2020, Walt married Pamela Osborne, and gained his Canadian family. Pamela was his proud wife and end of life partner. He always told her “You may not be my first kiss, my first date, or my first love, but you’ll be my last everything.”
He worked in the timber industry for 18 years as a logger, millwright and sawmill foreman before moving on to a contractor drilling position for the government. This job allowed him to travel extensively, always making new friends along the way. He settled for a few years in Montana with Loreen until he became a widower and heard the road calling to him again. He went back to work in directional boring/drilling simply to keep himself and his mind busy. It was during this time that he and Pam began their all-too-short life together.
Walt was a source of joy and happiness to all who knew him, and found his own happiness in the love of family and friends, and in time spent in the great outdoors. He was rarely indoors or idle, and loved spending time working, camping, hunting or just riding around the mountains with loved ones. Walt’s rough exterior covered a gentle heart. He was strong, proud and full of life; he could fix anything, knew everything there was to know about elk hunting, and considered chopping firewood a fun hobby. He was the rare individual who was never afraid of hard work, was always willing to help, and put his family above all else.
Walt made every person's life he entered better. He will forever be deeply and sadly missed.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents MaryAnne and Erslel (Zeke) Osborne, his baby sister Patty Osborne, and his late wife Loreen Osborne.
He is survived by his wife Pamela, sister Evelyn (Roy) his son Kraig (Lanea) Osborne, daughter Megan Fowler, Loreen’s children Virginia, Seth (Vanika), Eric and Jeremy. Pam’s children Kala (Riley) Christmann, Brayden Grieve. Pamela’s mother Elizabeth Ralph. Grandbabies Korey, Konner, Kayden, Beau, Ora, Amya, Peyton, Greyson, Dustin, Hannah, Dylan, Ashlynn, Everly and Ollen. His two beloved 4-legged kids Tank and Taz.
A local Montana Celebration of Life will be held in summer 2021. A memorial service will be held in honor of Walt in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, at Clyde Holliday State Park on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM. His ashes will be scattered in the mountains where he created so many memories for all of us.
Until we meet again, we’ll think of you always. We hold you close to our hearts, and there you will remain as a source of peace and guidance forever.