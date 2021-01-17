FLORENCE - The world lost an irreplaceable Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and dear Friend on Jan. 10, 2021, when Walter Duane Osborne of Florence passed peacefully at age 64 after a brief but valiant fight with COVID-19. Just as he was throughout his life, Walt was surrounded by his loving family.

Walt was born to Erslel (Zeke) and MaryAnne Osborne on January 31, 1956, in Prineville, Oregon. After graduating from nearby Mt. Vernon High School in 1974, he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for 5 years.

In April 1979, he married Marie Osborne and had two children: Kraig and Megan. In 2014, he married for the second time; Loreen Osborne and her four children all loved Walt deeply and were cherished by him in return. After Loreen’s passing, Walt again found room in his heart for a great love, and in December 2020, Walt married Pamela Osborne, and gained his Canadian family. Pamela was his proud wife and end of life partner. He always told her “You may not be my first kiss, my first date, or my first love, but you’ll be my last everything.”