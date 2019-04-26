MISSOULA — Walter Gene Imlay, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home after a short illness from cancer.
He was born on May 28, 1935 in Reed Point. The youngest of six sons of Carl and Pearl Imlay he lived with his family and was educated in Reed Point public schools. While in high school Gene was a member of the Reed Point Pirate Basketball Team.
After a couple of jobs in the oil fields and railroad Gene was drafted into the United States Army in 1954. He attended clerk typist school in Fort Ord, California. Gene was transferred to Japan, serving as company clerk until being honorably discharged in 1956.
On Aug. 26, 1956, he married Betty Alice Lott in Livingston. Gene went on to graduate from Montana State University where everyone knew he was a proud “Bobcat.” Upon graduation Gene and Betty moved to California, Morro Bay and San Louis Obispo, where he worked for the Internal Revenue Service and Betty for Foremost Dairies. After four years it was time to move back to Montana where Gene started work for the U.S. Forest Service in Missoula until his retirement.
Gene enjoyed golfing which he shared with his daughter, bowling and the morning Sudoku puzzle.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, Missoula; daughter Shanda Imlay, Portland, Oregon; one brother Wesley “Speed” of Red Lodge; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is yet to be scheduled.
The family suggests memorials be made in Gene’s name to:
Partners in Home Care
Humane Society of Western Montana
Oregon Junior Golf
Or a charity of choice.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery was in charge of cremation and
memorial services for the family.