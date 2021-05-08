Walter Joseph Smith

During their prime adult years, Sam and Peggy raised two daughters and two sons in Butte. One of Sam's first jobs was a meat butcher, but needing more income he transitioned to a carpenter, doing home remodels and building. He assisted in the operation of American Aluminum Siding and Remodel with his father-in-law Joe Paul for many years while in Butte. They moved to the Bitterroot Valley in 1972, where Sam built a new home in the country, west of Victor. After moving to Victor, he continued to remodel and build homes throughout the Bitterroot Valley.

Sam and Peggy sold their Victor property in 1986, spent a few years in Missoula and then moved to Seattle to be near his aging father and other family members. He continued construction work on homes around Seattle and eventually gave up the hammer & saw to become a salesman for siding & roofing jobs. They relocated to Butte in 1996, for most of their retirement years and settled in Hamilton during their last two years.