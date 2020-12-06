 Skip to main content
Walter L. Treichel

MISSOULA - Walter L. Treichel passed away surrounded by family on Thanksgivings Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.  A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Fort Missoula Cemetery. Memorials can be made to a Veterans Charity, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Humane Society or the Poverello Center. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com

