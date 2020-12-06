MISSOULA - Walter L. Treichel passed away surrounded by family on Thanksgivings Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Fort Missoula Cemetery. Memorials can be made to a Veterans Charity, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Humane Society or the Poverello Center. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.