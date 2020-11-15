MISSOULA - Walter Michael Bollen, Sr. was born March 6, 1927 in Moscow, Idaho to Hildegard Anna Mueller Bollen and Dr. Walter Beno Bollen. Walter was the youngest of their two children.

He moved with his parents and older sister to Corvallis, Oregon in 1929. He graduated from Corvallis High School and from Oregon State College with a BS (1947) and MS (1949) in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

He met a coed named Mary Ellen Dearborn early in 1949 and they were married on April 8, 1950 in the Corvallis, Oregon Methodist Church. They lived in the Portland area where he was employed by the Hyster Company until September, 1950 when they moved to Ames, Iowa where he continued his education (with much encouragement and support from Mary Ellen), receiving a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1954. He was then employed by Chevron where he prospered and enjoyed a very satisfying career until retirement in 1990. He and Mary Ellen lived in San Rafael, California until they moved to Missoula in 2001.

He and Mary Ellen were blessed with four children born in the 1952-1956 period whom he enjoyed nurturing and watching grow up to become responsible and caring adults.