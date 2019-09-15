ST. IGNATIUS — Walter “Red” Delaney, age 93, passed away in Missoula on Wednesday, Sept. 11. He was born in St. Ignatius on May 2, 1926, and was raised with his three brothers and his sister in the Mission Valley near Post Creek. He took over the family ranch from his father in 1952.
Red married Lois Freshour on June 9, 1956, and was happily married for 63 years. They raised four children on the family ranch. Many young people of that era tell stories of the hard work in the hay fields and the lessons learned from witnessing his phenomenal work ethic. He had a passion for sports, specifically basketball, where he played, coached, and was an MOA basketball official. He attended every sporting event in support of his children and grandchildren.
Red was connected with many of his extended family, friends, and community through his other interests. For more than 50 years he bowled on The Malt Shop team, hunted in the Spotted Bear, and enjoyed playing poker with his friends. He served on the Blackfoot Telephone Board and St. Ignatius School Board. He was a master gardener and known throughout the valley for keeping an immaculate yard.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; his sons, Tim (Karen) and daughter, Hanna; Stan (Sheri) and children, Stephen, Tyler, Michael and Allie; Doug (Liz) and children, Michaela, Chris and Megan; Kay Faust (Ron) and children, Stephanie (Jeff), Sam (Rachel) and Louis. This last year he and Lois were blessed with two great-grandchildren, Thea and Archie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Highway 93, at the top of Post Creek Hill.