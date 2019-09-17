MISSOULA — Walter “Skeet” Lyon was born June 15, 1924, in Smith Center, Kansas, and passed away at the Living Centre in Stevensville on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the age of 95, with his son at his side.
Skeet, as he was known, was raised on a Kansas farm near Reamsville, Kansas in Smith County, Kansas. He went to school in Athol, Kansas. He worked at Standard Oil Company in Smith Center at the time of his induction into the U.S. Navy. He trained at NTC Farragut, Idaho. He arrived at the training base in Athol, Idaho. He served with distinction on the U.S.S. Karnes (APA 175). He was a gunnery mate on the ship. He also worked the cranes to help load and unload supplies. He was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in May 1946.
After the service, he returned home to Reasmville where his dad showed him that they had finally gotten electricity on the farm. He moved to Goodland, Kansas, shortly thereafter and worked as a truck driver for different outfits, then learned that the railroad was hiring and signed up. While doing his training in Limon, Colorado, he met his wife Doris at a truck stop in Limon. They got married on Sept. 12, 1952, and had one son, Charles.
Skeet would work for the Rock Island Railroad for 30 years until it went bankrupt in the early 1980s. Skeet and Doris had bought property south of Stevensville and moved there. He worked as a truck driver again and worked at Great Western Sugar Factory for a few seasons in Goodman, Kansas.
Later on he did mowing around Stevensville and for the Town of Stevensville also. Skeet and Doris moved to Missoula in 2000. He did some work for Meals on Wheels with the Missoula Aging Service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #27 in Missoula. He enjoyed their Monday breakfast. He was also a member of VFW Post #209 in Missoula and a life member of the VFW Post #1133 in Goodland, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ethel Lyon, of Smith Center, and his wife, Doris Lyon, of Missoula. He is survived by his son, Charles Lyon of Missoula, and his younger brother, William Lyon of Smith Center, Kansas.
A service with military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.