Wanda Louise (Cook) Alsaker

Wanda dedicated her time and energy to the 4-Corners Extension Homemakers, Red Hats, TOPS and the American Red Cross Grey Ladies. Her passion for politics, and confidence as a woman led her to serve as the Chairman of the Missoula County Republican Central Committee, President and Treasurer of the Missoula County Republican Women, Western District Representative on the Montana Republican State Executive Board, and in 1972 she was a Montana Delegate to the National Republican Convention in Miami, Florida. Wanda’s involvement in clubs matched her outgoing personality, her desire to work and her love of people.

Wanda had many roles in her long life, her most cherished was her marriage and companionship with her husband and taking care of her family. As a mother she taught by example, she didn’t need to raise her voice, her children knew what was expected by watching her. Years later she repeated this influence with her three granddaughters. She took care of them and they observed her taking care of others, volunteering in the community, baking bread and cookies for friends, caring for their great-grandmothers, and following her passion for politics, running for elected offices, working on many campaigns and as an election judge. She taught her granddaughters and they worked along side her, it is what Wanda did, she got involved and was a forever teacher.