PASO ROBLES, California — Ward Caldwell, better known as Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Sweetheart or that wonderful man, was born on Nov. 28, 1939, and passed away on Oct. 28, 2018, a month short of his 80th birthday, in Paso Robles, Calif. He graduated high school with a "major" in football. He enrolled at USC, and was a proud Trojan the rest of his life. He studied nursing and spent his entire career as an RN. Ward's loving, calming presence was much appreciated by patients and staff.
After retirement, Ward and his wife, Kacy, spent their summers in Montana. They attended Unity of Missoula and Course of Miracles meetings, where he made many cherished friends. He treasured his two daughters, five grandchildren, "other" son and daughter and their spouses. In short, Ward was a good man.
Along with his avid support of USC football, Ward was a gardener. He jokingly said, "I had a little fun and lived a little while. Now throw my ashes on the compost pile."