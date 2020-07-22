LOLO — Warren Kenneth Dexter was born May 27, 1926 in Hamilton, Washington. He passed into the presence of His Lord Jesus Christ on July 20, 2020 in Missoula. He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Dexter, to whom he has been married for 70 years. Warren’s legacy includes five children, 14 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. He is a Navy veteran, having served in WW2 and the Korean conflict. He retired from his job in the US postal service after 35 years. Warren loved his God, loved his family, and loved life.