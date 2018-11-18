REDMOND, Washington — Warren W. Bestwick, 96, died on Oct. 18, 2018, surrounded by his family. Warren was born to William A. and Beatrice Eddy Bestwick in Missoula. He was raised in Alberton and completed high school there before entering Glendale Jr. College in California. However, WWII interrupted his pursuit. Warren changed his educational plan and entered the University of Montana and the Civilian Pilot Training Program in preparation to defend his country.
Warren was a corsair fighter pilot. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942, and served with the Death Rattlers Squadron VMF-323 in the South Pacific. After WWII, he served with VMF 216 in Seattle until the squadron was recalled to serve in Korea. He also served aboard the USS Bataan with Checkerboard squadron, the VMF-312. He returned to Seattle and continued to serve with the VMF-216 (later changed to the VMR -216) ending his military career of 32 years in the USMC Reserves as a Colonel and Commanding Officer of the squadron. Warren was a recipient of three Distinguished Flying Crosses and seven Air Medals.
Warren went on to have a long, successful business career. He received a degree in accounting and industrial management from the University of Washington. In 1950, he started his career in Seattle as a senior accountant with Frederick & Nelson and then went on to controller positions with Virginia Mason Hospital, Bumstead-Woolford Co. and Washington Asphalt Co. before moving to Bellingham, Washington, in 1972 to take a position with Wilder Construction Co. He retired from Wilder in 1992 where he held the positions of President, COO and CFO. Warren served on 18 boards including hospitals, banks, grocery stores and numerous civic and business committees and organizations. He served on the Board of Governors for Virginia Mason Medical Center and the Advisory Board for the Area IV WA Department of Commerce and Economic Development. Warren is an Honorary Lifetime Member and past President of Rotary, and a past Board Member of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce.
Warren married Glenette Haas in 1949 and celebrated 69 years together in September. He is also survived by his daughters, Sharon K. Bestwick, Carol E. Bestwick, Jan M. Bestwick (David Rutledge), grandson Ron W. Bestwick and two great-grandsons, Zachary and Konnor. Warren was a dedicated family man whose love and generosity extended not only to his birth family, and well beyond into the community.
A memorial will be held at Emerald Heights, a retirement community in Redmond, Washington on Nov. 27, 2018, at 11 a.m.