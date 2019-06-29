SUNBURST — Wayne Anthony Martin, 86, of Sunburst, went to be with the Lord in on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He passed away at his home from cancer surrounded by his family.
Rosary services will be Monday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Sunburst. Burial with military honors will be held Tuesday, July 2, in the Western Montana Veteran Cemetery in Missoula.
On Oct. 3, 1932, Wayne was born and raised in Missoula. He joined the Navy in 1950. Wayne met his lovely wife of 65 years, Mary, in Torrance, California. After his discharge from the Navy, they had six children together.
Wayne worked in construction in and around Missoula area for many years. He loved working with his hands. He loved country music and in his younger days played at local clubs. Wayne and his wife, Mary, were very active in the Missoula Moose Lodge Drum Corp and Drill Team for many years. He made many sacrifices for his family and loved them very much. Wayne and Mary moved to Sunburst in 1996 after retiring. They always followed and quietly supported our Sunburst Refiner sport teams. Wayne was an active member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Alice Martin; son, Ernest “Tony” Anthony (Gina) Martin; daughters, Audrey Martin-Tack Gossmann, Sandra Garcia, Carla (Randy) Martin-Maedche; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Signe Gaye Martin, who died of SIDS at 7 months old; son, Keith Wayne Martin, who died on July 15, 1989, at 28 years old; parents, Ernest Henry Martin and Catherine (Smith) Martin; granddaughter, Crystal Rae Hunt; grandson, Joseph “Joey” Wayne Hunt; siblings, Mabel (Terry) Sain; Marie Francis Jarez, Catherine "Babe” Bogard, Clifford Ernest Martin, Rosemary “Rose” Bomar, Ruth Ann Miller, Floyd Robert Martin, Charles Roger Martin, Vera Helgeson, and Lloyd Donald Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be made to asperfh.com.