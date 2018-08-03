MISSOULA — Wayne Beck peacefully passed away on July 28, 2018. He was born to Paul and Inez Beck in Shelley, Idaho, on July 31, 1930.
In 1954 he married Sharlene Robinson.
They moved to Missoula in 1956 and raised their family. Wayne worked in the Lumber Industry his entire career. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and outdoor activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Leona, Marion, Helen and Harold; great grandchildren Jaden Galloway and May Beck.
Survivors include children David (Karen), Prescott Valley, Arizona; Robert (Diane) and Julie, Missoula; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Cremation and Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens have taken place.