Wayne David Cahoon

Dad was great at striking up a conversation with just about anyone and could put a smile on anybody’s face. He loved people and he touched many lives of all ages because he cared deeply about each person he met and they knew it.

The last message that Dad taught us he titled, “What Is Heaven Like?”…in it he described heaven. For him, to know that we believe in Jesus, and will be in heaven together brought him great joy. His faith in Jesus was evident to all in the way he lived. He would say, “life here on earth is so short, but heaven is for eternity.” His favorite verses always came into play in his messages…Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your path straight (Proverbs 3:5-6)… If you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved (Romans 10:9).

Jesus, Sandee, his children, and grandchildren are the loves of his life: David (Bekah), Chelsea, Christian (Holly) and Joshua; grandchildren: Chase, Kaylee, Kyler, Kaycen, Iyla, Kendall. He is greatly missed by all of us, but to know that he believes in Jesus, is alive in heaven, and that we will see him again, is our greatest comfort.