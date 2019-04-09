Hawk becomes fence post.
Mouse scurries across snowfield.
Hawk becomes shadow.
MISSOULA — Gravity has taken our friend Wayne Pritchett, 79, veteran, ex-paratrooper, draftsman, carpenter, inventor, vagabond, environmentalist, Rainbow Family member, and blue-collar philosopher. He was a parachutist with the 101st Army Airborne, and one of the early practitioners of sport parachuting following his military service. He left this earthly moment on April 3, 2019.
Wayne traveled allover the country doing carpentry work, camping, and engaging in political activism. He was a passionate participant in the struggle for peace, equality, clean air and water.
He paid attention to the earth and his place in it. Wayne patented a revolutionary tipi he called the Life Lodge, that he hoped could shelter homeless and displaced people around the world.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings. He leaves behind his daughter Nicole of Wyoming; two grandsons and several family members. His life was a mystery to them.
Wayne's long journey home would not have been possible without his friend Rosemary and the incredible support of Hospice of Missoula.
Please join us for placement of Wayne's ashes on April 16, Tuesday, at noon, at the Veterans Cemetery on Tower Street. Additionally, we will gather that afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at Charlie B's to remember Wayne.