Wayne Redfern

On October 14, 1950, he was blessed in marriage with the beautiful and loving Morna LePiane. Soon after their wedding, Wayne was drafted into the Army and served two years with distinction in Korea, earning four Bronze Star Medals. They had three children — Tom (Mary), Rick (Karen) and Theresa (Ricky), and their family eventually grew to three grandchildren (plus four more by marriage) and three great-grandchildren (plus seven).

Wayne worked as an electrician and opened his own business, Appliance and Equipment Repair. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends nearby; taking road trips all over North America to visit family and friends afar; and taking his family camping and boating around the Montana lakes in the summer and snowmobiling through the mountains in the winter. In 1980, Wayne and Morna moved to Poulsbo, Washington, and Wayne was hired as a civilian maintenance electrician at the Naval Hospital in Bremerton. The job came with flight benefits, and they used them as much as possible. After retiring from the Naval Hospital, he continued to enjoy traveling, working on cars, and fixing anything that broke. His love of cars and all things mechanical/electrical, and his interest in the world in general, kept him curious and engaged throughout his life.