POULSBO, WA — Wayne Redfern passed away at age 90 on Dec. 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on March 1, 1930, to Lavern and Hazel (Edwards) Redfern, he was raised in Hot Springs and Missoula.
On October 14, 1950, he was blessed in marriage with the beautiful and loving Morna LePiane. Soon after their wedding, Wayne was drafted into the Army and served two years with distinction in Korea, earning four Bronze Star Medals. They had three children — Tom (Mary), Rick (Karen) and Theresa (Ricky), and their family eventually grew to three grandchildren (plus four more by marriage) and three great-grandchildren (plus seven).
Wayne worked as an electrician and opened his own business, Appliance and Equipment Repair. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends nearby; taking road trips all over North America to visit family and friends afar; and taking his family camping and boating around the Montana lakes in the summer and snowmobiling through the mountains in the winter. In 1980, Wayne and Morna moved to Poulsbo, Washington, and Wayne was hired as a civilian maintenance electrician at the Naval Hospital in Bremerton. The job came with flight benefits, and they used them as much as possible. After retiring from the Naval Hospital, he continued to enjoy traveling, working on cars, and fixing anything that broke. His love of cars and all things mechanical/electrical, and his interest in the world in general, kept him curious and engaged throughout his life.
Morna passed away on October 5, 2009, and Wayne’s heart was almost irreparably broken. Fortunately, he was saved by the beautiful and loving Grace Bailey. They became constant companions and had nothing but fun together, traveling, spending time with family and friends, working in the yard and around the house, and truly enjoying life. They shared a deeply committed love and gave thanks to God every day for finding each other. Wayne was also blessed by being welcomed and loved unconditionally by Grace’s seven children, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks go to the doctors, nurses and hospice angels who all gave Wayne their love and care and kept him comfortable during his last days.
A small rosary service and funeral Mass will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Parish in Poulsbo in the near future, and celebrations of life will be held in both Poulsbo and Missoula at later times. Donations in his honor can be made to the Franciscan Hospice House, St. Vincent de Paul, the Knights of Columbus, or your favorite charity. “Smiles, not tears,” and may the right wrench be always at your hand, Dad.