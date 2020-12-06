BELLEVUE, Washington - Weldon Joe Sperry, 93, of Bellevue, Washington, went to be with Jesus in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Weldon was born in Dolores, Colorado on July 28, 1927, to Bill and Murl Sperry. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greely, taught for a year, then attended Art School in Los Angeles, California. He married Luceile Rodewald Aug. 23, 1953. Together they had four children.

Weldon grew up hunting and enjoying the outdoors. His love of scenery is evident in many of his watercolor paintings. Painting and art in many forms was a special joy to him throughout his life. He was an avid exercise enthusiast. Weldon was jogging in Montana before jogging was a national phenomenon.

He lived the last 16 years of his life in Bellevue, Washington, married to Mary Gail Southwick. Faith in Jesus was central to his life. He and Mary Gail were active members of Crossroads Bible Church.