BELLEVUE, Washington - Weldon Joe Sperry, 93, of Bellevue, Washington, went to be with Jesus in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Weldon was born in Dolores, Colorado on July 28, 1927, to Bill and Murl Sperry. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greely, taught for a year, then attended Art School in Los Angeles, California. He married Luceile Rodewald Aug. 23, 1953. Together they had four children.
Weldon grew up hunting and enjoying the outdoors. His love of scenery is evident in many of his watercolor paintings. Painting and art in many forms was a special joy to him throughout his life. He was an avid exercise enthusiast. Weldon was jogging in Montana before jogging was a national phenomenon.
He lived the last 16 years of his life in Bellevue, Washington, married to Mary Gail Southwick. Faith in Jesus was central to his life. He and Mary Gail were active members of Crossroads Bible Church.
Weldon is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gail; his first wife Luceile Kempner, their four children and spouses - Debbie and Brian Keele, Donna and Stephen Rollins, Richard and Traci Sperry, and Ronald Sperry. He had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by cousins and other family primarily living in Colorado and New Mexico. Weldon was preceded in death by his second wife, Avis Campbell and great-grandson Sebastian Sperry.
A memorial service to celebrate Weldon’s life will be held at Crossroads Bible Church in Bellevue, Washington. The service will be available live-streamed at the church website - cbcbellevue.com/memorial. It will air on Saturday December 12th at 2 p.m. MST.
