MISSOULA — Weldon John Sparks Jr. (Chub) passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 5, 2019, of natural causes.
He was born March 18, 1942, in Hays. He grew up in Malta before he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He returned home to Montana to work and raise his family. He spent the majority of his life working at St. Pat’s where he made many lifelong friends. A “unique” sense of humor accompanied him wherever he went. After retiring, he continued to spend time doing the things that he loved. Hunting and fishing in eastern Montana with his kids and grandkids, spending time at Flathead Lake, skydiving in Hawaii and working around his home with his dog, Wendy to name just a few.
Weldon was an amazing father and grandfather. He was a selfless man who would offer help to anyone without ever being asked. He loved his family and friends meant everything to him. He will be missed by so many.
Weldon was preceded in death by his longtime companion and wife, Marjorie Lee Christopher Sparks.
He is survived by his kids (spouse) and his grandkids, Dale Sparks and Colton, Glen Sparks (Veronica) Riley Ferguson, Moira and Owen, Judy Hudek, Sarah and Charlotte, Heather Stiles (Rick) Allie and Talon Smith, Richard Frey (Susie); his brothers, Leon and Shorty Hayward; his first wife and lifelong friend Bob-Be Sparks who stayed by his side in his final days.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m.