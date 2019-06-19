MISSOULA — Wendy Lou Sandefur, 51, died unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on May 14, 2019. Wendy was born in Havre on Sept. 24, 1967, to Bob and Nan Hoverson. She spent her childhood with her father, mother, and sister, Jen, at several U.S. Forest Service stations until settling in their longtime family home in Frenchtown.
Wendy attended Frenchtown elementary and high school, where she enjoyed participating in various extracurricular activities. She later graduated from the University of Montana with degrees in consumer educational resources and elementary education.
She married her best friend, Rick Sandefur, on March 24, 1990, in Frenchtown. Rick and Wendy made their home in Huson, where they raised their two daughters, Shelby and Ally.
Wendy’s passion for art was evident in many aspects of her life. Her many talents included painting, woodcarving, and creating pieces out of barnwood and old farm equipment (which she liked to call her “rusty crusties”). She shared these talents with many students at Growing Kids Preschool, Kids Central, and Frenchtown Elementary throughout her teaching career. Wendy aimed to infuse art into her lesson plans whenever possible.
Outside of school, many of Wendy’s hobbies centered around the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting with her father and husband; one of her fondest memories was when she shot a bull elk and whitetail buck on the same weekend. Wendy developed a love for fly fishing with Rick and the girls and spent many hours up Fish Creek on the water. Her most recent hobby was wildlife photography in which she captured many beautiful moments in her own backyard of a variety of birds, elk and scenery. She cherished her time on her mountain taking pictures and building contraptions with her beloved dog, Ruby.
Wendy was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Edna Walker, and Doug and Francys Hoverson, of Malta. She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughters, Shelby and Ally, parents, Nan and Bob Hoverson; sister, Jen; mother-in-law, Margaret; sister-in-law, Lisa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life BBQ will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Grand Menard campground past the Nine Mile Ranger’s Station starting at 3 p.m.
Wendy’s infectious smile and personality touched everyone she crossed paths with; words cannot describe how loved she is by her family. She will be dearly missed.