Wendy V Barrett

Wendy V Barrett passed away peacefully on May 6th in her MT home. She was born December 17th 1959 in Marysville WA to Gary and Patty (Vance). She graduated Marysville High. Wendy then moved to MT to attend the University of MT for culinary school.

She married Greg Barrett in 1996. They together raised two children. Samantha and Douglas Barrett

Wendy was happily devoured in her work for The Village Health Care. She enjoyed her work so much she was with the team for 26 yrs.

Wendy truly lived life to the fullest thru life's simple treasures , from working on house projects to going to DQ for cotton candy blizzard. She enjoyed her long walks an bike rides with the baby on bike in his back seat an ALL the dogs . She thrived in the heat, the sun was her go to spot. She especially loved her time with her grandson Keaton, together they'd delight in baking cookies being silly. There absolute favorite past time was going to Cheff Ranch to go horse back riding up The Mission Mountains.

Till we meet again, We all will miss you every second of everyday.