KONA, Hawaii — All life has value and deserves to be remembered as well as celebrated. Wendy Wolff-Murphy, passed away at age 47, while in intensive care on Aug. 25, 2018 at Kona Community Hospital in Kona, Hawaii.
Wendy was born May 16, 1971 in New York state but grew up in Missoula. She graduated from Big Sky High School in 1989. She was very much a social butterfly who enjoyed meeting new people from all walks of life. She had a way of connecting with others and people were drawn to her charismatic personality. But Wendy also had a quieter side. She cherished spending time with her loving father and enjoyed the outdoors such as camping and fishing. Besides being an avid reader and writer of poetry Wendy found much needed comfort in journaling and creative craft projects.
Wendy always took great pride in her appearance and decided on cosmetology school before moving to Great Falls in her early twenties. She also attended school for interior design and the college of technology to become a para-legal. Shortly after giving birth to her two boys she moved back to Missoula where she worked in sales at Conlin’s Furniture. Wendy moved to Lolo and was a stay at home mom after getting married to her husband of many years. She had the opportunity to move to the big island of Hawaii and spent the last three years of her life enjoying the little things like being at the beach and the sound of the ocean waves while soaking up the sun.
“I stand for freedom of expression, doing what you believe in and going after your dreams. Only when I’m dancing can I feel this free” – Madonna. Go and dance; find the peace and happiness in heaven that you so longed for here on earth. You are loved and cherished!
Wendy is survived by her husband Richard Murphy; two children, Justin and Anthony Wolff; her father Dick Wolff; her best friend from high school Cindy and childhood friend Roberta, who all reside in Missoula. Wendy’s younger brother Randy is from Boise, Idaho. She will be greatly missed by all those who truly loved her, including her beloved sixteen year old cat “Luna”.