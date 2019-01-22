POLSON — On Jan. 19, 2019, Whisper Lakota Ivins, 24, was called home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Whisper was born in Kalispell to Carl Ivins and Jodi Hunter. Whisper was the oldest daughter and had six siblings. Whisper graduated from high school in 2013.
Whisper was known for her beautiful smile, and could light up a room when she entered. Whisper lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures chatting with family and friends, snacking, reading books, and spending time with her little sister and her friends. Whisper had an uncanny way of reaching people in a deep and positive way. Whisper also loved sports and played basketball, softball and volleyball during her teenage years with her crew. Later in life, she loved to watch her football teams Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos and was torn between both teams. Whisper enjoyed her time of cruising the back roads, camping, hiking, spending time outdoors, making art, being with her family and listening to her country music. Whisper was a member of the Salish Tribe and would often attend events with her mother to create awareness to her community and her people. Whisper will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.
Whisper is survived by her three children, Canyon McCrea, Bryson McCrea and Westyn Johnson, her parents Carl Ivins (Spokane, Washington), her mother Jodi Hunter (Polson), her brothers, Dylan Ivins (Miles City), Taylor Ivins (Polson), Mason Ivins (Spokane, Washington) and Olivia Ramirez (Polson), her step siblings, Michael and Mara Ramirez (St. Ignatius), her boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Ravalli), and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.
The community is invited to attend a Celebration of Life in her honor on Jan. 23, 2019 at New Life Christian Center in Polson at 1 p.m. with pastor Sika Ulutoa officiating. A viewing of her body will take place at The Lake Funeral Home in Polson on Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019 from 4-8 pm.
Messages of condolences may be shared online at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home of Polson.