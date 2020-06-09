× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KALISPELL — Wilbur Vaughn Watkins (Bunts) passed away peacefully at age 93 on May 29. For those who knew Bunts, he was a man of few words, an incredibly hard worker and was never afraid to state an opinion and then move on.

Born in Sweetgrass to Clara Llewelyn and Harry Watkins, he was the third child of seven. His siblings, Stan Watkins, Rosemary Teel, Ted Watkins, Wally Watkins, Gwynn Watkins and Bruce Watkins all preceded him in death. Bunts spent his formative years in Sweetgrass before moving to Havre to attend high school. in 1945, after graduation, he went directly into the U.S. Army where he served in Southeast Asia until the end of the war. He returned to Havre and met June Marie Bruning. They were married in 1950 and proceeded to have six kids in seven years. His beloved June passed away in 2016.

Bunts and his brother Ted owned and operated Havre Distributors until 1973 when Bunts and June moved to Missoula. He was the president of Zip Beverage until his retirement.

Bunts was active in many charities both in Havre and Missoula.