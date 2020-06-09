KALISPELL — Wilbur Vaughn Watkins (Bunts) passed away peacefully at age 93 on May 29. For those who knew Bunts, he was a man of few words, an incredibly hard worker and was never afraid to state an opinion and then move on.
Born in Sweetgrass to Clara Llewelyn and Harry Watkins, he was the third child of seven. His siblings, Stan Watkins, Rosemary Teel, Ted Watkins, Wally Watkins, Gwynn Watkins and Bruce Watkins all preceded him in death. Bunts spent his formative years in Sweetgrass before moving to Havre to attend high school. in 1945, after graduation, he went directly into the U.S. Army where he served in Southeast Asia until the end of the war. He returned to Havre and met June Marie Bruning. They were married in 1950 and proceeded to have six kids in seven years. His beloved June passed away in 2016.
Bunts and his brother Ted owned and operated Havre Distributors until 1973 when Bunts and June moved to Missoula. He was the president of Zip Beverage until his retirement.
Bunts was active in many charities both in Havre and Missoula.
In Havre, he was past Exaulted Ruler of the Elks, member of the Rotary Club, active parent in the Havre Lions Swim Team and started the Havre International Softball Tournament. In Missoula, for many years he was an active member of the Boys and Girls Club and was instrumental in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, obtaining their first major donation from Anheuser Bush. He spent many happy summers at his beloved Six Mile Estate on Swan Lake. For many years he hosted the Boys and Girls Club and the University of Montana football coaching staff there. The coaches would sing up and down the lake till all hours. He hunted with and entertained Major League Baseball players while hunting with them in Montana and Canada. He continues their lifelong friendship. Bunts was a generous man, believed that a person should work hard, hang onto it and then he pass it on to his children. He was the proud Patriarch of the extended Watkins family.
Bunts is survived by his six children, Karen Myers (Ken), Debbie Beaudette (Tom), Dian Schmidt (Tom), Bill Watkins, Sue Ellen Waters (Laughlin), Amy Shulund (Ray), 11 grand children and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Havre Youth Baseball, PO Box 722, Havre, MT. 59501.
