MISSOULA — Wilda M. Erickson of Missoula, 96, died Friday, Oct. 26 peacefully at the Edgewood Memory Care Home.
She was born Aug. 7, 1922 in Allen Nebraska to Frank and Elsie Broeker.
Wilda moved to Missoula at the age of seven. She later graduated from Missoula County High School.
Wilda married Arthur Erickson July 21, 1944. They moved to Oregon where Art and Wilda both worked in the shipyards. They returned to Missoula where Art built a home and they started their family. Later Art built another home in Turah where they spent their lives together raising their family.
Wilda and Art spent their retirement years following the Old Time Fiddlers and tearing up the dance floor.
Wilda was an avid seamstress and enjoyed many crafts. She was known for her beautiful cross stitch pieces. Christmas always included a special craft made gift for each of her children and grandchildren. She was an animal lover, enjoyed watching the birds (unless you were a woodpecker or a magpie) from her kitchen window and snuggling with all the families pets. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You would always have to remember to wave as you left the driveway because she would always be waiting at the living room window to wave!
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband Art, daughter Sharon Lukes, son Duane Erickson, daughter Betty Rehberg, parents Frank and Elsie Broeker, brother George Broeker and sister Pauline Erickson.
She is survived by her daughter Hilda (Keith) Marchuk of Stevensville; son-in-law Andy Lukes of Missoula; daughter-in-law Dorothy Erickson of Missoula. Also surviving is her sister Betty Meisner of Florida; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Wilda we will all miss that feisty, loving personality. You were such a strong lady and admired by many for that.
A memorial services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 24. Burial and pot luck luncheon to follow. Memorials can be made in Wilda’s name to Hospice of Missoula.