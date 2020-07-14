Wiletta Bocksnick

CHARLO — Wiletta Ellene Bocksnick, 66, passed away on July 10, 2020, at her home in Charlo after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family. She was born in Ronan on Feb. 10, 1954, to Elmer and Christeva Daugherty.
Wiletta was raised on a dairy west of Charlo, that was the beginning of her love of animals. She attended school at Charlo and graduated in 1972. Later that summer, on Aug. 19, she married Neal Bocksnick.
Wiletta and Neal resided in Charlo where she worked at the Charlo Grocery until she had her first child Katreena in 1981.
She later went on to work for Moody’s Market (Harvest Foods). Then, in 1985, she had her second child Jeanna and started her own daycare. A few years later, she returned to Moody’s where she remained as a scanning coordinator until she retired in 2016.
Wiletta was blessed with three grandchildren, whom she adored and loved with all her heart. Wiletta’s kind heart graced many people’s lives and her table was always open to all. She never turned away a stray cat, and at one point she cared for and cherished 12.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Christeva, and her sister Dallas Novak (Jim).
Wiletta is survived by her husband Neal, her daughter Katreena Kluck (Nate), grandsons Karter and Kellen, daughter Jeanna Bocksnick (Josh Smith) granddaughter Brooklyn; brother, Dan Daugherty (Della), sisters, Dianne Lienemann (Bob), Marcia Kelley, Wilma Large, Judy Piper, Corrine Vaux (Carl) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice. There will be a private graveside service. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
