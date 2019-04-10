SHELBY — Wilfred “Will” Gravelin, 61, of Shelby, lost his courageous battle with cancer Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton.
Will was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Connecticut the eldest son of Earl and Thelma Lou Cobb Gravelin. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed running the business with his brothers. He enjoyed family barbecues, camping and fishing.
Will was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianna Marie Gravelin; mother, Thelma Lou Cobb; father, Earl W. Gravelin; and mother, Sandy Gravelin.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Shelby; daughter, Amanda Gravelin of Arizona; son, Lynn Gravelin of North Dakota and daughter, Kinsleigh Short (Josh Davee) of Montana; brothers, Ernie (Crissy) Gravelin of Columbia Falls, Justin Gravelin of Hungry House and Matt (Shanda) Gravelin of Columbia Falls; mother- and father-in-law, Karl and Connie Short; his many treasured nieces, nephews and friends; four legged daughter, Gypsy. Thank you to our family, friends and community for going above and beyond to support and help with Will’s care at our time of need.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.