POLSON — Wilhelmina “Willie” Vink Laughlin, 87, of Polson, passed away at Kingswood Place Senior Living in Surprise, Arizona, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She peacefully joined her husband George Laughlin 18 years and one day after his passing in 2002.

Willie was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Scobey to Cornelis and Johanna Vink. She met the love of her life, George Laughlin, who was her senior prom date. Willie graduated from Scobey High School in 1950, and soon after accepted a job at the Bank of Scobey. In 1951, George left to serve in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant in the Army. While deployed, Willie wrote George a letter every day until he returned home in 1953.

On Aug. 15, 1953 Willie and George married in Scobey where they started their new life together. Their daughter Debra was born in 1954 and son Edmond in 1955. After a few years in Scobey, George moved the family first to Helena and then to Deer Lodge for around a year each, finally settling the young family of four in Polson in 1959. There they built their family home on 4th Avenue East in 1961 where they brought home their youngest son George, Jr. in 1962 to complete the family.

Willie is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelis and Johanna Vink; and her husband George of 49 years.