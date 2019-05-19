MISSOULA — Will G. Peterson, 39, passed away at his home on May 11, 2019. A memorial celebrating Will’s life will be held in Missoula on Thursday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. It’s a potluck so bring your favorite hot, cold, side dish or dessert! To leave condolences for the family and read a full obituary please visit gardencityfh.com.
Find an Obituary
promotion
Test your knowledge of time's most tried and true grilling techniques and enter for your chance to win!
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape