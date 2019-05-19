{{featured_button_text}}
MISSOULA — Will G. Peterson, 39, passed away at his home on May 11, 2019. A memorial celebrating Will’s life will be held in Missoula on Thursday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. It’s a potluck so bring your favorite hot, cold, side dish or dessert! To leave condolences for the family and read a full obituary please visit gardencityfh.com.

the life of: Will G. Peterson
