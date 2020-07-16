Willard W. Crews

We all know that the family Will and Mary raised is an anomaly. We are strange in our closeness, in the importance that we place on love and family, and in the way we came together even in his most difficult last months. His health failed, but his love for Jesus, his wife Mary, and his family never did.

Will Crews was the most comfortable cutting firewood, eating a spam sandwich on the back of a pickup truck and petting his dog, “Griz.” He likely had a toothpick in the side of his mouth and a mechanical pencil in his pocket while he was doing it. He loved the woods and everything they held. Will was a pillar for his family and his community. Many times we, his sons, have heard people tell us, “Your dad Will is a good man.” Thank you to each of you for reminding us of the uniqueness that we have been blessed with. Will was the Redwood of his family, but not the end.

Will did not want sadness and tears when he passed, but sometimes, Dad, you don’t get it all. We are sad. We will continue to cry and have times of sadness mixed with happiness and loss. We will miss you and your centering support for all of us. What we can do is know that you are in heaven, rejoice in that and the life that you have led, and continue to live our lives in a way that honors the gift that our lives are.