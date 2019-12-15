MISSOULA — William A (Bill) Morey, 74, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Community Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 28, 1945 to Glen and Gladys Morey in Sarasota, Florida. He was raised and attended schools in Walden and Cowdrey, Colorado.
On Dec. 30, 1977 he married Audrey Sharbond Kilbourne, with whom he enjoyed their "getaways" to Worley, Idaho and traveling. He worked 31 years at Watkins Shepard Trucking as a driver, dispatcher and maintenance. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working/tinkering in his garage and restoring and showing his "Wed Twuck". He was an avid member of Five Valley Ford Car Club.
He was preceded in death by Audrey, his parents, his only brother, grandson and two brothers-in-law.
He is survived by daughters Dixie Prochet and Kim Kilbourne (Ray), sons Joe Kilbourne and Lonny Morey, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.
Services will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Outdoorsman Church, 12208 Pulp Mill Rd. in Missoula with a potluck to follow.