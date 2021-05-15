William Anthony Moore

William Anthony Moore, 67, of Lolo MT, passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021 at home surrounded by many family members and friends.

He was born August 12, 1953 in Anthony Kansas. His family moved to Montana early in his life and as an adult he settled in the Missoula valley and moved to the Lolo drainage where he spent the remaining years of his life.

His love of riding his Harley took him and his family on many grand adventures. The motto was lets pick a road and go. He would travel 100 miles one direction to get a root beer and a candy bar. Riding was a family event as his wife and son also road along side of him.

Just like the highway there was not a fishing hole he had not tested. Many a nights out on the road dinners were the fish he or his son caught. He loved salmon fishing in Idaho and would spend days and weeks trying to catch the biggest and the most. Each of his son's friends called him dad, which made him beam with pride. He had such a contagious smile and always a good joke to tell. A true heart with a handshake that meant something.