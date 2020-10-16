MISSOULA — William August Peterson, 69, of Missoula passed away after a short bout with cancer, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his four children.
“Bill” Peterson was born May 7, 1951, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Clarence G. Peterson and Eunice Grace (Wattenberger) Peterson. The Petersons moved to Bozeman when Bill was in middle school, inspiring a lifelong devotion to the Montana State Bobcats. Shortly after, they settled in Missoula to open the family business, Quality Supply, in 1965, where Bill worked most of his life.
His love for sports, especially basketball, defined Bill. He had tremendous physical talent, an Almanac-like recall of sports and earned his certificate in sports broadcasting at the American School of Broadcasting in Spokane Valley in 1980. He enjoyed volunteer coaching middle school basketball at Rattlesnake and St. Joseph’s middle schools.
On August 19, 1972, Bill married Kathy Wheeler in Missoula and from this union their four children were born. Bill and Kathy divorced in 1984.
Bill’s greatest pleasure was spending time or talking on the phone with his four children, Kara Doddema (Rexburg, Idaho), Kavan Peterson (Seattle), Kaley Burke and Kristi Norton (Missoula).
Bill was beloved at Quality Supply’s Montana locations where for decades he enjoyed delivering goods to ranchers and between stores in Hamilton, Butte, Dillon and Missoula. He was known for his humor and selflessness and would give away his jacket if he saw someone in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eunice Peterson.
Bill is survived by his daughter Kara Doddema (Bernard), grandchildren; Josiah, William (Yesica) great grandson Liam, Abby, Marijke, Kieran and Bridget; son Kavan Peterson (Sarah Johnson); grandchildren Oona and Fredrik; daughter Kaley Burke (Justin), grandson Karver; daughter Kristi Norton (Brandon); granddaughters Nevaeh and Kiana; his brother, David Peterson (Suzanne) nephews Sean and Kyle; sister Linda Peterson and niece Nicole Hyman; great nephews, great nieces and cousins.
