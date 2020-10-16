MISSOULA — William August Peterson, 69, of Missoula passed away after a short bout with cancer, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his four children.

“Bill” Peterson was born May 7, 1951, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Clarence G. Peterson and Eunice Grace (Wattenberger) Peterson. The Petersons moved to Bozeman when Bill was in middle school, inspiring a lifelong devotion to the Montana State Bobcats. Shortly after, they settled in Missoula to open the family business, Quality Supply, in 1965, where Bill worked most of his life.

His love for sports, especially basketball, defined Bill. He had tremendous physical talent, an Almanac-like recall of sports and earned his certificate in sports broadcasting at the American School of Broadcasting in Spokane Valley in 1980. He enjoyed volunteer coaching middle school basketball at Rattlesnake and St. Joseph’s middle schools.

On August 19, 1972, Bill married Kathy Wheeler in Missoula and from this union their four children were born. Bill and Kathy divorced in 1984.

Bill’s greatest pleasure was spending time or talking on the phone with his four children, Kara Doddema (Rexburg, Idaho), Kavan Peterson (Seattle), Kaley Burke and Kristi Norton (Missoula).