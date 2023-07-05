William B. Gunter

Bill Gunter was born in Butte, Montana on October 9, 1931 to Elwood and Berdia “Birdie” Gunter. After moving to Missoula at five months old, he attended Roosevelt Grade School and Missoula County High School. Bill served in the Navy on the USS Montrose in Guam and Japan during the Korean War. Bill married Shirley Reesman in 1951 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

He worked several jobs in Missoula, including Rother Lumber Mill, Bonton Bakery, Montana Power Company, co-owned G&G Cleaning Service and was sworn in as a reverse deputy. He found his passion working as a MCPS custodian where he helped to guide and encurage children. He hosted, yearly get-together at his cabin and made life long friends with those he worked with. When he retired from MCPS he was working at the administration building in the wherehouse delivering goods to all the schools. He loved making connections with people, young and old.

There was nothing Bill loved more than spending time with, and caring for his family, from handiwork to exploring the outdoors. He loved boating, hiking, fishing, and taking his family to new places. He loved his dogs and his dogs loved him. Bill was a friend to everyone and his neighbors called him “The Goodwill Ambassador.” No matter who you were, Bill made you feel loved and welcome with his caring, sense of humor, and pursuit of mischief.

On June 26th, Bill Gunter passed away peacefully at the home where he was raised surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his sons, Doug and Casey, and his grandson Philip. He is survived by his wife Shirley, and his children, Diane, and Kelly. He was a proud Grandpa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Bill will be at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street in Missoula, on July 14th promptly at 3:00pm. Please arrive before 2:45. Reception to follow at 2309 South 9th Street West, off of Reserve St.