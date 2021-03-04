William (Bill) A. Beeler, Jr.

William (Bill) A. Beeler, Jr. was born in Missoula Community Hospital on October 11, 1940 to Bill and Emma Beeler.

Bill, his sister Pat and younger brother Ben were raised on a small farm in a loving family.

When Bill was 17, he met his other half, his best friend, his wife of 61 years, Mary Popham. She was only 16, an underclassman, but that didn't stop him from flirting with her. When Bill proposed, he and Mary were swimming at Lolo Hot Springs. When he asked her to marry him, she said no, so he dunked her. When she came up, he asked again, she said no. This happened several more times. Finally giving up, she came up and said yes. He still dunked her one more time for good measure.

After Mary and Bill got married, Bill worked at several jobs. He worked on the forest fire crew, the railroad, and a fishing boat in Long Beach, California. In 1964, Bill started working at the Frenchtown Mill. He worked hard, as he did with everything, and became a journeyman electrician. He loved his job and the friends he made there. He retired in 2000 and moved with Mary to the West Kootnai by Eureka Montana. They hunted, fished, and made many friends.