William (Bill) Felde was born June 4, 1936 in Hamilton, Mt to Adam and Ann Felde. He was the second born of six children. Dad grew up in Stevensville, Mt on his families farm. Farming was his life. He love the outdoors. He graduated from Stevensville in 1954. Bill married Doris Larson in June 1955 where they started their life together in Anaconda Mt. To this union they had 4 children, Sharon, Lori, Joe, Doug. They later moved to Stevensville and Corvallis Mt where he continued to farm, milk cows and raise his family. In 1975 Bill and family moved to Idaho Falls, Id where he bought a farm in the Osgood area, farmed, hauled hay and milked cows there. They later settled in Ucon, Id. Bill and Doris were divorced after the children were grown. In 2001 Bill married Nancy Halbrook and they made their home in Ammon, Id. Bill and Nancy had a special relationship. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing and boating on the lake. Nancy passed away February 28, 2022 of cancer. Dad never recovered from this. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Ann Felde, sister Betty Braddock, brothers John and Vic Felde, and very special grandson Jeff Felde. Bill is survived by siblings Don (Donna) Felde, Patsy (David) Smith, children Sharon (Jerry) Deal, Lori Anderson (Mike Lyon) Joe Felde (Lisa Griggs), Doug (Pam) Felde, 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 grandson on his way, 1 great-great grandson and another on his way. The family would like to thank Beth Brown for her selfless caring for dad and helping us keep him in his home as long as we could, Brio Home Health and Hospice and Lily Syringa for their loving care on his last months. The family will have a private service later in the summer