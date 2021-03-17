William "Bill" Larson

William "Bill" Larson passed away at his home in Lolo, MT on January 28, 2021 from complications of COVID-19. He was 76 years old. Bill was born March 18, 1944 in Rugby, North Dakota. He was the seventh of seven children born to Norman and Sigrid Larson. In 1945 he and the family moved to a small farm just south of Lolo, Montana.

Bill grew up on the farm, attended Lolo Grade School when the school only had two rooms, two teachers, and a couple dozen students. He attended Missoula County High School, his freshman year at the Hellgate campus and the remaining three years at the then newly constructed Sentinal High. While in high school, he attended the Future Farmers of America National convention in Kansas City. Bill served in the US Army after graduating high school in 1962, completing his basic and advanced training at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA.

Bill worked many years for Liberty Drilling of Missoula. He was involved in drilling the wells at the now defunct pulp mill, wells around Flathead Lake, and wells all the way to Clayton, Idaho. Bill belonged to the National Guard, first as Army Reserve and later as a full time mechanic employed by the State of Montana.