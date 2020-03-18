MISSOULA — William “Bill” Meredith Manning passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was 86.
Bill was born April 28, 1933 in Flushing, New York, to Meredith and Katharine Manning, the younger of their two boys. He grew up in Flushing, later attending Drake University where he earned is bachelor’s degree in music followed by a master’s in music education. While in Iowa, he met and married Ellen Kerkove. They moved to Missoula where they raised their four children. Bill began his music teaching career in 1956 at the University of Montana. There, he spent 33 years teaching, performing and touching the lives of countless students during his tenure at U of M. In 1979 he married Donalee Wheelbarger-Quinn. Bill and Donalee were married 40 years at the time of his death.
To say Bill loved music was an understatement. He loved playing music for himself but especially in collaboration with others. Bill was active in the Missoula music community for decades, playing clarinet in numerous ensembles and church groups, including the Missoula City Band. Bill loved ice cream and waged a life-long battle against peanut butter. He never allowed peanut butter in his house. Why? We’ll never know. Bill had a bright and active mind. He could solve any crossword puzzle or Sudoku game. He embraced the outdoors as a fly fisherman, cross country skier and avid golfer.
We will remember Bill most for his dry, witty sense of humor. His jokes would either make us laugh or roll our eyes. In the spring of 2017 Bill had a stroke after a golf game. Since then, whenever anyone asked him about how his game was, he replied “It was one stroke too many.” His humor carried him through the aftermath of his stroke, as did his faith. Bill was a deeply spiritual man. He was a long-time member of the Missoula First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Donalee, of Missoula and his older brother, Robert, of Hood River, Oregon; niece, Layne Manning, children David (Candy), Dale (Jennifer), Christi (Mark), Drake (Kris); step-children, Kelly Quinn (Rene), Kevin Quinn (Gaylynn); and grandchildren Nicholas, Cortney, Britney, Owen, Kiahna, Anikah, Dylan, Connor, Crissina, Jake, Curtis and Montana.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the loving hearts and hands of The Auberge staff who cared for Bill during these last three years. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Patrick Hospital for comforting him during his last days with us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill’s memory to the University of Montana School of Music (supportum.org/guidetogiving/How%20to%20Give/default.php) or the Missoula First United Methodist Church Building Fund (firstumcmissoula.org/donate).
A private grave-side memorial service will be held for family and close friends. Date and time for a community church service to be announced. Until then, Donalee will be enjoying some peanut butter and thinking about Bill.